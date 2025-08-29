Opposition Party Slams Sepcial Counsel over Attempts to Raid Party Offices

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) on Thursday slammed special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team for attempting to search its floor leader’s office and administrative office, pledging to fight back harder.Speaking at the party's Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Jang Dong-hyeok criticized the Cho's teaming, comparing their attempted raid to looking for a grain of sand on the beach.With regard to the Democratic Party’s move to establish a special tribunal for insurrection, Jang presumed the ruling party and special counsel must be feeling anxious and frustrated.The special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law case tried to raid the PPP floor leader’s office on Tuesday and Wednesday, but both attempts were blocked by strong resistance from PPP officials.Cho's team is looking into allegations that on the night martial law was declared, former PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho complied with a request from former President Yoon Suk Yeol to obstruct the crucial vote that lifted the decree.Choo allegedly did so by changing the location of an emergency party meeting multiple times, alternating between the National Assembly and the party headquarters in Yeouido.