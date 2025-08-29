JCS Chief Nominee Supports OPCON Transfer Once Timing is Right

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul is necessary, but that it would be advisable to proceed once the allies are thoroughly prepared with regard to the right timing and process.Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Thursday, Air Force Lt. Gen. Jin Yong-sung said the transfer work is still proceeding normally, adding that the allies are making efforts to satisfy various conditions.His remarks come after the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning suggested the target of completing the transfer during President Lee Jae Myung's term in office.When asked about President Lee's pledge to restore a 2018 military agreement with North Korea in phases, the nominee said easing cross-border tensions and rebuilding inter-Korean trust are necessary, and that he will ensure there are no insufficiencies in the military's security posture.As for allegations that the JCS condoned or abetted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law, Jin said martial law should not have been declared.He explained that the military is educated and trained to execute orders under its command system and in that respect, he thinks the JCS did what it could in light of the emergency martial law situation.