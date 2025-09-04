Menu Content

Politics

Special Team Probing Dec. 3 Martial Law Attempts to Raid PPP Offices for 3rd Day

2025-09-04 15:09:32

Photo : KBS

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has again dispatched investigators in an attempt to search the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader's office for the third straight day.

The team tried to conduct a search and seizure Thursday morning at the office of the PPP's floor leader and administrative unit over allegations that its former floor leader, Choo Kyung-ho, obstructed a parliamentary vote to revoke former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid last year.

The search warrant specifies allegations that Choo played a key role in an insurrection through martial law and power abuse.

The investigators who raided Choo's home and office on Tuesday failed to search the floor leader's office amid strong opposition from PPP officials.

The team tried again on Wednesday to execute the search warrant but failed as rows of PPP lawmakers held a sit-in, blocking the entryway to the floor leader's office.

The special counsel has until the end of Friday to execute the search warrant.
