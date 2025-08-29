Korea to Invite 280 Foreign Undergraduates under 2026 Scholarship Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that 280 foreign undergraduates from 71 countries will be selected next year for the Global Korea Scholarship program.The Ministry of Education and the National Institute for International Education said Thursday that applications will be accepted online from October 15 to November 30, with results to be announced in early January.In total, about one-thousand-900 students will be recruited across undergraduate, graduate, and language training programs.Undergraduate applicants must be high school graduates or impending graduates under the age of 25 as of March 2026, hold foreign citizenship along with both parents, and meet academic and health requirements.For the first time, the program will use an online-only application system via the “Study in Korea” portal, replacing in-person embassy visits.Since its launch in 1967, the program has brought 19-thousand-502 students from 161 countries to Korea.Vice Minister of Education Choi Eun-ok said she hopes the students will contribute to their home countries’ development while also pledging support for those wishing to work or settle in Korea.