PPP Files Complaint against Special Counsel over Raids

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has filed a complaint against special counsel Cho Eun-seok and his team, accusing them of abuse of authority during raids on party staff.The complaint, submitted to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday, names Cho, one unnamed prosecutor, and seven investigators.The raids carried out the previous day, targeted the homes of PPP staff, including aides to the party’s floor leader, with mobile phones and other items seized.The PPP claims investigators failed to present warrants and denied requests for searches to be conducted in the presence of defense lawyers, instead proceeding in an "oppressive" manner.Floor Leader Song Eon-seog called the seizures unlawful and said any evidence obtained in this manner should be inadmissible in court.The special counsel is investigating the PPP and former floor leader, Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.