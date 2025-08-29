Menu Content

S. Korean Woman among Injured in Deadly Railway Car Crash in Lisbon

Written: 2025-09-04 17:20:59Updated: 2025-09-04 18:15:27

S. Korean Woman among Injured in Deadly Railway Car Crash in Lisbon

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean woman was among some 20 people who were injured after a funicular railway car derailed and hit a building in Lisbon on Wednesday, killing at least 15 others.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims, but Seoul's foreign ministry and Portuguese media outlets SIC and RTP Noticias said a South Korean woman was injured and transported to a hospital, though the state of her condition remains unknown.

Portugal's national medical facility said five of the injured were in critical condition.

Local fire authorities said the Gloria funicular railway car lost control after a cable became loose, and it crashed into a nearby building at around 6 p.m. local time.

The funicular is a type of railway system that allows travel up and down steep slopes, and the bright yellow Glória funicular is a popular tourist attraction in Lisbon that began operation in 1885.

The Portuguese government has declared Thursday as a day of national mourning, while the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, offered his condolences to the victims and urged officials to swiftly determine the cause of the accident.
