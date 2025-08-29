AMCHAM Calls for Task Force with Rival Political Parties Amid Labor Reform Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea(AMCHAM) has proposed forming a task force with the ruling and opposition parties amid concerns about the recent passage of the so-called Yellow Envelope Act and its impacts on businesses.Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with the leaders of the main opposition People Power Party at the AMCHAM office in Seoul, Chairman James Kim said the revisions to labor-related regulations could limit South Korea’s labor flexibility and reduce the country’s competitiveness as a business hub in the Asia-Pacific region.He said it’s very important to clarify some “gray areas” of the bill and create a more globally competitive and business-friendly environment through detailed adjustments.The recent amendments to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act include employer liability, the scope of labor disputes, and union rights.AMCHAM has proposed a goal of increasing the number of Asia-Pacific headquarters in South Korea to one-thousand and suggested forming a task force in which the rival political parties and AMCHAM work together to create meaningful regulatory reform and a predictable business environment.