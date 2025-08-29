PPP’s Choo Rebuts Allegations of Prior Knowledge and Collusion in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho denied accusations that he knew about or colluded in the December 3 martial law declaration, calling them “blatant lies” by the Democratic Party.Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, Choo distributed a fact sheet and accused the ruling party of fabricating claims that he obstructed the vote to lift martial law.He said the PPP had planned a mass rally against the Democratic Party for December 4, proof that no one in the party was aware of martial law beforehand.Choo admitted to phone calls with then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ex-presidential aide Hong Chul-ho but insisted they were only for situational updates, not instructions on the National Assembly vote.He added he personally urged then-presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk to swiftly lift martial law early on December 4, saying this showed no intent to delay the vote.Choo said he expects to be called soon by investigators and pledged to fully cooperate to clarify the facts.