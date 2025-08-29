Menu Content

Special Counsel Completes Raid Of Opposition Floor Leader’s Office After Three Days

Written: 2025-09-04 19:10:17Updated: 2025-09-04 19:32:45

Special Counsel Completes Raid Of Opposition Floor Leader’s Office After Three Days

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating alleged obstruction of a martial law repeal vote has completed a search of the People Power Party floor leader’s office after three failed attempts.

Officials said the warrant, valid until September 5, was executed on Thursday after consultations with party representatives.

Earlier efforts were blocked by opposition lawmakers staging sit-ins and holding an assembly in the hallway to prevent entry, denouncing the probe as political persecution.

Investigators are examining whether former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho coordinated with aides of ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol to repeatedly change meeting venues and hinder lawmakers from voting down Yoon’s martial law attempt in December last year.

On Wednesday, raids were also carried out in Choo’s residence, office, and vehicle, as well as in a fellow lawmaker’s office and on party staff phones.
Meanwhile, the PPP said it voluntarily submitted documents to the special counsel after negotiating the scope and method of the search.
