Report: Chinese and N. Korean leaders Hold Summit in Beijing

Written: 2025-09-04 19:28:40Updated: 2025-09-04 19:30:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for talks in Beijing on Thursday, according to state-run Chinese media. 

Earlier on Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said that President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold talks during Kim’s ongoing visit to Beijing.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in a regular briefing told reporters that the two leaders will exchange “in-depth views” on bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern. 

Guo said Beijing seeks to strengthen strategic communication with Pyongyang, expand exchanges and cooperation, and deepen shared governance experience.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday after departing Pyongyang by train a day earlier, attending Wednesday’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II victory.

He later joined Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a state reception in the Great Hall of the People and also held a bilateral meeting with Putin.

This is Kim’s first trip to China since January 2019, when he last met Xi in Beijing for their fourth summit.
