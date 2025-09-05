KCNA: Kim's China Visit 'Historic Occasion' for Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media said its leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to China marked a "historic occasion" highlighting the enduring and unshakable friendship between the two countries.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued the assessment on Friday as it reported on Kim’s summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping the previous day at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.The KCNA said the two leaders had a candid exchange of views on strengthening strategic communication and conducting more visits among high-ranking officials between the two countries.The two sides also reportedly informed each other of their policy stance on external relations and discussed strengthening strategic cooperation and protecting common interests in international and regional issues.Reaffirming the two nations' friendly relationship, Kim reportedly told Xi that North Korea will continue to support China in its efforts to protect its sovereignty, territory, and development interests.According to the KCNA, Kim departed Beijing on his private train Thursday evening after finishing his visit to China.