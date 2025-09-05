2 S. Koreans among Dead in Lisbon Funicular Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean nationals were killed and another severely injured in a deadly funicular railway car crash in Lisbon, Portugal.The foreign ministry in Seoul confirmed on Friday that a South Korean man and woman were killed in the crash, while another woman who was injured in the accident underwent surgery and is currently being treated in an intensive care unit of a local hospital.The ministry said the South Korean embassy in Portugal is in close communication with local authorities and providing necessary consular support to the Korean victims, including assistance for the injured and contact with the victims’ families.One of the iconic rail cars on Lisbon's popular funicular railway derailed and crashed into a building on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 20 others.The Portuguese government declared a day of national mourning on Thursday local time after the deadly crash, while officials and experts continue to investigate the cause of the accident.