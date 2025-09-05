Lee, Mongolian President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in First Phone Call

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and ties.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing that the two leaders held their first phone call since Lee took office and agreed to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership.It was noted that the two sides also acknowledged significant progress in bilateral cooperation across various fields over the past 35 years, since diplomatic relations were established in 1990.Both leaders also agreed that active people-to-people exchanges between their citizens serve as a strong pillar of South Korea-Mongolia relations and pledged to promote further such exchanges.According to the official, President Lee proposed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between resource-rich Mongolia and technology-advanced South Korea, and Khurelsukh expressed gratitude for Lee's attention to migrant workers in South Korea, including those from Mongolia.