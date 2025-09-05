US Immigration Authorities Raid Hyundai Metaplant in Georgia

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. government conducted a major crackdown on illegal immigrants at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution's battery cell manufacturing joint venture in the state of Georgia.Citing an unnamed Georgia state trooper on Thursday, local daily Savannah Morning News said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations(HSI) raided the Hyundai Metaplant site in Bryan County.NBC-affiliated local broadcaster WSAV said it confirmed with the spokesperson from HSI that ICE was conducting a sting operation at the Hyundai plant with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives(ATF) and that 450 people were apprehended.According to an official who handles South Korea's consular duties, more than 30 people from South Korea on the B1 visa issued for meetings or contract signing, or the visa-free Electronic System for Travel Authorization(ESTA), were among those accused of being in the U.S. illegally.Many of the people taken into custody were reportedly transferred to an ICE facility in Folkston, Georgia, for further questioning.An official from the South Korean consulate general in Atlanta said a team of legal professionals is expected to visit them soon.The two companies later release separate statements saying they are cooperating with relevant authorities, and that some were released after their identities were verified.