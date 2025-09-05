Lee to Meet with Leaders from Rival Parties, Hold Separate Talks with PPP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has invited the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties for a luncheon on Monday.According to presidential secretary for political affairs Kim Byung-wook on Friday, Lee will meet with the two party leaders at his office for a candid discussion on state affairs.The presidential aide said talks will be conducted freely without constraint on any specific agenda.The luncheon will be attended by ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok and the respective party spokesperson and chief of staff.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho will be on hand from the top office.President Lee will also hold a separate one-on-one with the PPP leader following the luncheon, which the top office anticipates would provide an opportunity to reinforce bipartisan cooperation and communication in state affairs.