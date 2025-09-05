Lee to Meet with Leaders from Rival Parties, Hold Separate Talks with PPP Chief

President Lee Jae Myung has invited the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties for a luncheon on Monday.
According to presidential secretary for political affairs Kim Byung-wook on Friday, Lee will meet with the two party leaders at his office for a candid discussion on state affairs.
The presidential aide said talks will be conducted freely without constraint on any specific agenda.
The luncheon will be attended by ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok and the respective party spokesperson and chief of staff.
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho will be on hand from the top office.
President Lee will also hold a separate one-on-one with the PPP leader following the luncheon, which the top office anticipates would provide an opportunity to reinforce bipartisan cooperation and communication in state affairs.