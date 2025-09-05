Lee Expresses Deep Condolences to Victims of Lisbon Railway Car Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung expressed deep condolences to the victims of a railway car crash in Lisbon, Portugal, that killed at least 16 people, including two South Koreans.In a social media post on Friday, Lee said he is grief-stricken by the sad news from a faraway country, before extending his consolation to the bereaved families and the people of Portugal.The president also hoped for the injured victims' swift recovery.Stressing that it is part of the state's duty to ensure South Korean people's safety and to soothe their pain, wherever they are, Lee promised the government will take all necessary responsibility and measures with public safety as its utmost priority.The president said the South Korean Embassy in Lisbon immediately established a response team, while the ambassador continues to check for developments at the scene.Local fire authorities said the Gloria funicular, a popular tourist railway car, lost control after a cable became loose, crashing into a nearby building on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 20 others.