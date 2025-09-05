Portugal Officials Confirm 2 S. Koreans Dead, 1 Injured Among Funicular Crash Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Portugal is in mourning as authorities in the capital Lisbon are investigating what caused one of its iconic funicular railway cars, a popular tourist attraction, to derail and crash, killing at least 16 people, including two South Korean nationals.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: Portuguese law enforcement officials confirmed late Thursday that the death toll from the funicular railway car crash that occurred in downtown Lisbon the previous day stood at 16, with more than 20 others injured.Luis Neves, the country’s judicial police chief, said they had identified the bodies of at least eight victims.[Sound bite: Luis Neves, Director Judicial Police (Portuguese-English)]"Five Portuguese citizens have been fully identified through scientific methods. Two South Korean citizens - we collaborated closely with the South Korean embassy from the beginning - and one Swiss victim identified through Interpol.”Among them were two South Koreans who were identified with the help of the South Korean embassy in Portugal as well as five Portuguese citizens and one Swiss victim.The foreign ministry in Seoul gave more details on Friday, confirming that a South Korean man and woman had been killed in the tragic incident, while another Korean woman had been seriously injured.She was taken to an nearby hospital where she underwent surgery and is now recovering in the critical care unit.South Korean President Lee Jae Myung conveyed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families and added that the government has put together an emergency countermeasure team through the embassy to provide assistance to the injured, while closely monitoring the situation and cooperating with the local authorities.While Portugal's government declared a day of national mourning as an expression of condolence and solidarity, witnesses to the incident recalled their shock.Felicity Ferriter, a British tourist who was staying near the accident site, said she heard the horrendous crash from her hotel room and screaming.[Soundbite: Felicity Ferriter, British tourist (English):"... We went downstairs and a member of our tour party said, 'don't go outside, it's awful and there is a deceased person just outside.'"Portugal’s government transportation experts, the prosecution and police are still investigating what caused the iconic yellow funicular railway to hurtle down a hill and slam into a building.Authorities are speculating that the traction cable attached to the funicular snapped.A preliminary report is expected to be released within five days.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.