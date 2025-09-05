Gallup: Lee's Approval Rating Returns above 60%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has climbed back above 60 percent after a month and a half.According to a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-two adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 63 percent of the respondents said Lee was doing a good job in handling state affairs, up four percentage points from a week earlier.It is the first time Lee's approval rating surpassed 60 percent since the third week of July, when it reached 64 percent; however, Gallup Korea did not conduct polling for three weeks during the summer holiday season.The survey found 28 percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with how Lee was conducting state affairs, down two percentage points, while nine percent deferred an opinion.Eighteen percent of the respondents mentioned diplomacy as the reason behind their positive assessment, followed by Lee's handling of the economy and bread-and-butter issues at 13 percent.On the other hand, 15 percent listed the president's handling of the economy and bread-and-butter issues as the reason behind their dissatisfaction, followed by diplomacy at eleven percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.