Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry: Seoul Envoys Confirmed Beijing's Unchanged Position on Korean Peninsula

Written: 2025-09-05 16:10:45Updated: 2025-09-05 17:02:07

Foreign Ministry: Seoul Envoys Confirmed Beijing's Unchanged Position on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry said Seoul previously confirmed Beijing's continued basic position regarding issues on the Korean Peninsula, including during a recent visit to China by special presidential envoys.

An official from the ministry made the remark on Friday in response to the absence of any reference to denuclearization on the peninsula, following a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing the previous day.

The official said denuclearization is the international community's unanimous goal, and that Seoul plans to continue efforts to make practical progress in resolving the North's nuclear issue through a gradual and pragmatic approach under close coordination with the United States.

The official added that Seoul will continue close communication and consultation with Beijing, while calling for its constructive role in bringing Pyongyang back to dialogue.

In a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung's envoys last month, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, said Beijing has not changed its stance regarding the peninsula and will continue its constructive role for the peninsula's peace and stability.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >