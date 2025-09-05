Foreign Ministry: Seoul Envoys Confirmed Beijing's Unchanged Position on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry said Seoul previously confirmed Beijing's continued basic position regarding issues on the Korean Peninsula, including during a recent visit to China by special presidential envoys.An official from the ministry made the remark on Friday in response to the absence of any reference to denuclearization on the peninsula, following a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing the previous day.The official said denuclearization is the international community's unanimous goal, and that Seoul plans to continue efforts to make practical progress in resolving the North's nuclear issue through a gradual and pragmatic approach under close coordination with the United States.The official added that Seoul will continue close communication and consultation with Beijing, while calling for its constructive role in bringing Pyongyang back to dialogue.In a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung's envoys last month, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, said Beijing has not changed its stance regarding the peninsula and will continue its constructive role for the peninsula's peace and stability.