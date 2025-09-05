No Mention of Denuclearization at Kim-Xi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first summit in about six years in Beijing on Thursday, highlighting the unchanging friendship between the two countries. While confirming their traditional terms of alliance, the two sides apparently omitted any talk of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: During their first summit in six years, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jin-ping sought to highlight that their bilateral ties remain strong.Kim and Xi held talks Thursday evening at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a day after China held its Victory Day military parade.[Sound bite: Chinese President Xi Jin-ping (Chinese-English)]"I am delighted to meet you, Comrade General Secretary Kim Jong-un, for the first time in six years."[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean-English)]"I have come to deeply realize that even as the world changes, the friendship between the peoples of North Korea and China remains unchanged."During the six-year hiatus, Pyongyang enhanced its ties with Moscow to a new level, sending troops and weapons in support of Russia in its war against Ukraine.Kim told Xi at the meeting that their friendship will remain unchanged, "no matter how the international landscape evolves."Xi said the two countries should reinforce strategic cooperation as Kim promised his unwavering support on Taiwan and other regional issues.But unlike their previous four summits, there was no mention of "denuclearization" by Chinese authorities announcing the results of the talks.The omission sparked speculation that Beijing could be tacitly condoning the North's nuclear weapons capabilities.Seoul's unification ministry on Friday quickly responded to the outcome of the summit, saying it hopes that North Korea-China relations will develop in a way conducive to peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.