Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Kremlin: N. Korean Troops Only Being Deployed on Russian Territory

Written: 2025-09-05 16:59:23Updated: 2025-09-05 17:06:03

Kremlin: N. Korean Troops Only Being Deployed on Russian Territory

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin says North Korean troops fighting alongside the Russian military in support of its offensive in Ukraine are restricted to deployment on Russian territory.

According to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said North Korean soldiers have not been deployed on Ukrainian soil.

He made the remarks while attending the Eastern Economic Forum(EEF) underway in Vladivostok. 

Some eleven-thousand North Korean soldiers who were sent to Russia last October supported Russian forces in Russia's Kursk region that had been occupied by the Ukrainian military.

In April, Moscow said it managed to drive out the Ukrainian forces from Kursk thanks to support from the North Korean troops.

During a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday, following Beijing's Victory Day military parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will never forget North Korea's role in its fight against "modern neo-Nazism."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >