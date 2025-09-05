Special Counsel Investigating Former First Lady Summons Ex-PM Han Duck-soo

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to appear for questioning next week as a witness in a case involving Seohee Construction’s alleged provision of luxury gifts for favors.Officials said Friday that a written summons was sent requiring Han to appear at 10 a.m. Tuesday to answer questions about the appointment of Seohee Chairman Lee Bong-kwan’s son-in-law, Park Sung-geun, as his chief secretary, amid allegations that Lee lobbied Kim with expensive jewelry, including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.Last week, Han was indicted by the special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law decree on charges of abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Meanwhile, investigators also re-summoned Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who is also accused of giving luxury gifts to Kim in exchange for favors, to appear on September 11, after she declined to attend an earlier session.Separately, the team confirmed it had executed a search of the Presidential Security Service over allegations that Kim attended a yacht party aboard a naval command vessel with former PSS deputy chief Kim Sung-hoon.The National Education Commission was also raided as part of a probe into claims that former chair Lee Bae-yong gave Kim gold ornaments along with personnel requests.Amid the ongoing probes, the special counsel’s office expressed regret over controversy surrounding a private meeting between special counsel Min Joong-ki and Han Hak-ja’s lawyer, pledging to reflect and ensure a more rigorous investigation.