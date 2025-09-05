Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Agriculture Ministry Checks Supply of Holiday Food Items ahead of Chuseok

Written: 2025-09-05 17:55:48Updated: 2025-09-05 18:38:47

Agriculture Ministry Checks Supply of Holiday Food Items ahead of Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The Agriculture Ministry convened a meeting on Friday to review the supply of key food items ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

Minister Song Mi-ryung presided over the session in Seoul, where officials examined the supply of apples, pears, beef, napa cabbage, and trends in processed foods and dining costs.

The ministry said this year’s later holiday schedule has left conditions relatively favorable, with apple and pear production expected to meet seasonal demand despite earlier cold snaps and wildfires.

Vegetable supplies such as cabbage and radish are projected to remain stable as farmers adjusted planting schedules, though weather-driven volatility is being closely monitored.

Livestock prices remain strong due to higher import costs, and the government plans to expand domestic supply and discount programs to ease consumer burdens.

The ministry also moved to stabilize rice prices by supplying 30,000 tons of government stock to distributors, warning that unchecked food inflation could reduce the impact of holiday consumption stimulus measures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >