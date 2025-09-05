PM Kim Says APEC Preparations Will Be Completed This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said on Friday that infrastructure for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju will be completed by the end of this month, at the latest.Kim gave the assurance at the eighth meeting of the APEC preparatory committee and said now the APEC summit seems to be in sight.With the high-profile summit set to open on October 31, the prime minister ordered final inspections of major event facilities such as dinner halls and emphasized attention to detail for cultural events, security, and transportation management.He also stressed the importance of making sure that interest in APEC grows along with investment in South Korea, and asked Chey Tae-won, SK Group Chairman and head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to facilitate the smooth running of related business events.In response, Chey thanked Prime Minister Kim for his hard work, noting that with just 50 days left until the event, he would cooperate with related agencies so that all their efforts bear fruit.