Government Expresses Concern Over U.S. Immigration Raids at Korean Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government voiced concern after U.S. authorities carried out immigration raids at a battery plant in Georgia involving a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said Friday that the rights and interests of Korean nationals must not be unfairly infringed during law enforcement operations.

He added that consular officials from the Korean Embassy and Consulate General in Atlanta were dispatched, with an on-site response team formed to provide support.

Seoul also conveyed its concerns to the U.S. Embassy, urging Washington to ensure Korean workers are not unfairly treated.

According to local reports, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations detained about 450 people during the operation, including more than 30 Korean employees on temporary assignment.

The plant under construction in Savannah is a key facility in the Hyundai-LG partnership to supply batteries for electric vehicles in the U.S.
