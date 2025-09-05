Trump Calls Arrested S. Korean Workers 'Illegal Aliens'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said hundreds of people apprehended, mostly South Koreans, during a raid at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution's battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Georgia were "illegal aliens" and that the immigration agency was "just doing its job."Responding to a question on Friday about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's(ICE) raid at the Hyundai Metaplant site in Bryan County, Trump said the "illegal aliens" entered during the Joe Biden administration.Asked about South Korea's reaction, Trump said the U.S. wants to "get along with other countries," and to "have a great, stable workforce."Regarding Hyundai's previously-pledged large-scale investment in the U.S., Trump said while the South Korean carmaker has the right to sell products in America, such a deal is not "one-sided."ICE, along with the Homeland Security Investigations(HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration(DEA) and Georgia State Troopers arrested 475 people on Thursday local time during a sting operation at the Hyundai plant.Authorities said most of those taken into custody are South Korean nationals who had either entered U.S. soil illegally or been working in violation of their qualifications to stay in the country.