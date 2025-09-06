S. Korea Expresses Concern and Regret over US Immigration Raid at Hyundai Factory

Photo : US ATF Atlanta Field Division's Social Media X account

Anchor: Nearly 500 people have been arrested at a Hyundai factory in the U.S., mostly South Korean nationals, in an immigration crackdown Thursday, prompting Seoul to express "concern and regret." Asked if he was concerned about his immigration policies, clashing with economic cooperation with South Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump said the law enforcement is only doing its job.Kim Bum-soo has details.Report: Hyundai Motor Group began rolling out electric vehicles from its manufacturing facility in the U.S. State of Georgia about a year ago, and the raid took place at a nearby construction site where the South Korean automaker was building an EV battery plant with LG Energy Solution.[Sound bite: Steven Schrank - US Homeland Security Investigations](Reporter: "Of the 475, how many were Korean nationals? The Korean media are reporting as many as 300.")Schrank: "There was a majority of Korean nationals from the 475."U.S. Homeland Security Investigations confirmed on Friday that most of the 475 arrested are South Korean nationals.[Sound bite: Steven Schrank - US Homeland Security Investigations]"As we had determined through our investigation in advance and certainly experienced yesterday, there was a network of subcontractors and subcontractors for the subcontractors there... "[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"They were illegal aliens and ICE was just doing its job."Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said immigration authorities were just doing their job.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: Are you concerned at all about your immigration agenda clashing with this economic goals?")"Well, we want to get along with other countries, and we want to have a great, stable workforce, and we have, as I understand it, a lot of illegal aliens, some not the best of people, but we had a lot of illegal aliens working there. So, look. They are just doing their job. These are people that came through with Biden. They came through illegally."While seeking to boost factory jobs, Trump launched harsh tariffs to incentivize foreign companies to manufacture in the U.S. and pushed for major investments.The battery plant at the newly-opened Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is part of the company's 12-point-six billion dollar investment in the U.S.After reports emerged about the raid, Seoul's Foreign Ministry voiced concern, saying that the economic activities of South Korean companies and the rights of its nationals must not be unjustly infringed in the course of U.S. law enforcement.Seoul also conveyed its concerns to the U.S. Embassy, urging Washington to ensure Korean workers are not unfairly treated.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.