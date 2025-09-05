N. Korean Leader Returns from Visit to China

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned from a visit to China, which included his attendance at a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan at the end of World War II.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim arrived in the capital Pyongyang Friday afternoon.Photos released by the news agency showed Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, looking out a window alongside her father and getting off the train at a location assumed to be Pyongyang Station.Kim's daughter, who was spotted standing behind her father while being greeted by senior Chinese officials upon arrival on Tuesday, was absent during his official schedule in Beijing.Senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and ruling Workers' Party secretary Jo Yong-won, were also in the photos.After attending the military parade along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, Kim held separate bilateral meetings with Xi and Putin.