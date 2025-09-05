KMA: Heavy Rains Forecast Nationwide, Heat Wave Alerts Issued for Capital Area, Southern Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid heavy rain forecasts nationwide, heat wave alerts were issued for parts of the capital area and the southern region with high levels of humidity.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to 80 millimeters of rain are forecast through Sunday in the capital area, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, up to 60 millimeters in the Gangwon and Gyeongsang provinces, and up to 40 millimeters on Jeju Island.While many areas are likely to observe a state of lull at points during the day, sporadic rains starting in the afternoon are to result in regional differences in total precipitation.The heavy rains, accompanied by gusts of wind, thunder and lightning, are forecast to continue through Monday.Under the heat wave alerts, daytime highs in most parts are predicted to range between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius, with perceived temperature of around 33 degrees.Meanwhile, the weather agency expected only around zero-point-one millimeters of rain in the drought-stricken regions of the eastern part of Gangwon Province, including the coastal city of Gangneung.