Gov't Launches Consular Consultations for S. Koreans Detained in US Immigration Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has initiated consular interviews to assess the health and welfare of South Korean nationals detained following a recent United States immigration raid.According to an official from the Foreign Ministry's on-site support team, officials from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta began consultations Saturday at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Folkston, Georgia, starting at 9 a.m.During the visits, consular officials are reviewing potential humanitarian concerns and inconveniences faced by the detainees.They have also requested that U.S. authorities take appropriate measures to prevent such issues from occurring.The detentions followed a raid conducted Thursday by U.S. immigration authorities at a construction site in Georgia, where Hyundai Motor Group was building an electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with LG Energy Solution.Nearly 500 individuals were reportedly arrested during the operation, including approximately 300 South Korean nationals.