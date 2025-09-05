Torrential Rains Pound N. Jeolla, Prompting Evacuation, Crisis Alerts

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters per hour struck North Jeolla Province on Sunday morning, leading to localized flooding and evacuation orders in affected areas.Jeonju City issued an evacuation directive for residents in the Jingi area at 8:08 a.m., citing rising water levels in the Mangyeong River.In response to the severe weather, the Korea Forest Service elevated its landslide crisis advisory to "Alert," the second-highest level, for Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, and North Jeolla Provinces.Flood advisories were also issued for several bridges in the Jeonju and Wanju regions.Gunsan, located in North Jeolla Province, experienced particularly intense rainfall, with precipitation surpassing 150 millimeters per hour early Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration projected up to 120 millimeters of additional rain in North Jeolla throughout the day, along with up to 100 millimeters in Gwangju and northern South Jeolla Province.