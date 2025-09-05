Menu Content

S. Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Voices Regret Over US Immigration Crackdown

Written: 2025-09-07 13:11:40

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo has expressed regret over the recent arrests and detention of approximately 300 South Korean nationals during an immigration raid in the United States.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Park conveyed his concerns during a phone call on Saturday with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allision Hooker, which was reportedly initiated at Hooker’s request.

During the conversation, Park provided a detailed account of the situation and requested special cooperation from the U.S. State Department to address the matter. 

He also expressed disappointment that the incident occurred at a time when both countries are working to strengthen trust and cooperation following a recent summit between their leaders.

Park further noted that the public release of footage showing the arrests was regrettable and emphasized that the economic activities of South Korean companies investing in the United States, as well as the rights of South Korean nationals, should not be unfairly compromised during U.S. law enforcement procedures.

He urged the State Department to intervene for a swift resolution.

In response, Hooker stated that the State Department is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with relevant agencies.
