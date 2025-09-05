LG Energy Solution Executive Travels to US Following Immigration Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior executive from LG Energy Solution has departed for the United States in response to the detention of approximately 300 South Korean nationals during a recent immigration raid at a battery plant construction site in Georgia.Kim Ki-soo, chief human resources officer of LG Energy Solution, stated Sunday at Incheon International Airport that the company's top priority is ensuring the swift and safe release of its employees and those from its partner firm.Kim noted that while the South Korean government is making comprehensive efforts to address the situation, LG Energy Solution will also do its utmost to ensure the prompt and safe return of all affected personnel.The raid, conducted Thursday by U.S. immigration authorities, targeted a construction site in Georgia where Hyundai Motor Group is building an electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with LG Energy Solution.Nearly 500 individuals were reportedly arrested during the operation, including around 300 South Korean nationals.