Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Secretary General of Korea Rebuilding Party Resigns over Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Written: 2025-09-07 14:20:58Updated: 2025-09-07 14:29:07

Secretary General of Korea Rebuilding Party Resigns over Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The secretary general of the minor Korea Rebuilding Party announced his resignation Sunday, taking responsibility for a sexual misconduct scandal involving party officials.

Hwang Hyun-sun made the announcement during a press conference at the National Assembly, stating that, as secretary general, it was only appropriate for him to bear responsibility for disappointing party members and the public who had placed their trust in the party.

Hwang expressed deep regret over a series of incidents within the party, including the sexual misconduct case, and extended apologies to those affected.

He emphasized, however, that the party leadership did not intentionally delay investigations or responses in an attempt to conceal the incident.

Separately, Choe Kang-wook, head of the ruling Democratic Party's education and training institute, also offered to resign Sunday following public backlash over remarks perceived as downplaying the scandal, referring to it as a "trivial matter."

In a Facebook post, Choe stated that he believes stepping down is the least he can do for those who felt burdened or hurt by his comments.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >