Presidential Chief of Staff: Talks Concluded for Release of Detained S. Koreans in US

Written: 2025-09-07 16:59:35Updated: 2025-09-08 09:25:23

Presidential Chief of Staff: Talks Concluded for Release of Detained S. Koreans in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik says negotiations have been concluded for the release of the South Korean nationals detained after a recent U.S. immigration raid.

Kang conveyed the information Sunday in his opening remarks at a policy coordination meeting for the government and the ruling Democratic Party at the prime minister’s official residence in central Seoul. 

The chief of staff said the negotiations were concluded thanks to swift, coordinated efforts by the government, business groups and companies. 

He said only administrative procedures remain and that once they are complete, a chartered plane will depart to bring the South Korean citizens home.

Kang said that to prevent a recurrence, the government will work with relevant companies to review and improve visa and residency arrangements for South Korean business travelers involved in U.S. projects.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who also attended the meeting, said the government will promptly devise solutions to address the issue, pledging to make every effort to prevent similar incidents in the future.
