S. Koreans Detained in US Likely to Board Chartered Plane around Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Koreans detained in a recent raid by U.S. immigration authorities are likely to board a chartered plane bound for home as early as Wednesday.Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the South Korean embassy in Washington, made the announcement on Sunday at the Folkston Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center in Georgia.The chartered plane, arranged by the South Korean government, is expected to depart from Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, located about a 50-minute drive from the Folkston detention facility.Cho told reporters that technical discussions concluded Jacksonville International Airport was the closest airport.Diplomats from South Korea’s missions in the United States, including the consulate general in Atlanta, continued consular interviews with the detained South Koreans at the detention facility for a second day on Sunday.The presidential office said Sunday that once the administrative procedures are completed, a chartered plane will depart for the U.S. to bring the South Koreans home.