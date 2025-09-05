Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Reacts to Ishiba’s Resignation, Expresses Hope for Continued Positive Ties with Japan

Written: 2025-09-08 09:56:02Updated: 2025-09-08 13:31:25

S. Korea Reacts to Ishiba’s Resignation, Expresses Hope for Continued Positive Ties with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed hope that South Korea and Japan will continue to maintain positive ties despite Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation.

The top office issued the statement on Monday, a day after Ishiba expressed his intent to step down in a televised press conference at his official residence. 

The presidential office said it is closely monitoring developments regarding Ishiba’s resignation, but that commenting directly would be inappropriate as it is a domestic political matter in Japan. 

The office, however, added that Seoul and Tokyo share a broad consensus on the development of stable, future-oriented bilateral relations.

Ishiba has long shown a conciliatory stance on relations with South Korea. 

President Lee Jae Myung visited Japan late last month ahead of his visit to the U.S. and held a summit with Ishiba, where both leaders agreed to work toward a future-oriented cooperative partnership between the two countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >