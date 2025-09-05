Rosé of BLACKPINK Wins Song of the Year at MTV Music Video Awards for ‘APT.’ with Bruno Mars

Photo : YONHAP News

Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK won the song of the year award at the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards for “APT.,” a collab single with Bruno Mars released last year.Accepting the award at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Sunday, the 28-year-old said she couldn’t believe she had won, before thanking Mars for believing in her and helping her in her musical endeavors.Rosé also said it was a big moment for her 16-year-old self and anyone else who has dreamed of being accepted equally for their hard work.This is the first time a K-pop artist has won MTV’s song of the year award.Rosé had been nominated in eight categories, including video of the year, best collaboration, best pop and best K-pop, for her solo track “Toxic Till the End.”The best K-pop award went to fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa for “Born Again,” her solo track featuring American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter Raye, while BLACKPINK won the best group award.