Lee Holds Luncheon with Leaders of Rival Parties, Meets PPP Chief Separately

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held a luncheon with the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) at his office on Monday.It was Lee’s first meeting with the leaders of the rival political parties since June 22, when Kim Byung-kee represented the ruling party as its acting chief and floor leader, and Kim Yong-tae was the PPP’s interim leader.At the start of Monday’s luncheon, ruling party leader Jung Chung-rae and opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok were seen smiling as they shook hands while standing on either side of the president.Previously, Jung refused to shake hands with anyone from the PPP as he demanded an apology for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law action on December 3.Lee also held a separate one-on-one with the PPP leader after the luncheon, the first such meeting since the president took office on June 4.While Monday’s talks proceeded freely with no specific agenda, the rival parties are expected to each give briefings on the outcome.