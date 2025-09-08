Lee Meets Ruling, Opposition Party Leaders, Pledges to Reflect All Voices

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung hosted a luncheon with the ruling and opposition party leaders at the presidential office on Monday, stressing that he must serve as a president for all and vowing to ensure voices from both camps are reflected in state affairs.The meeting, held a week into the National Assembly’s regular session, saw Lee urge the parties to find common ground, jointly implement shared pledges, and work through differences via dialogue.Both leaders acknowledged the need for cooperation, though partisan tensions persisted over legislative priorities.Ruling Democratic Party chief Jung Chung-rae called for bipartisan efforts on judicial, prosecutorial and media reforms, while main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk pressed Lee to veto ruling party-driven bills to extend the special counsel probe and establish a special tribunal to judge the martial law case.After the luncheon, Lee and Jang held a separate one-on-one meeting, marking Lee’s first direct talks with the main opposition leader since taking office.