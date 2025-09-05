Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Promises to Pay Heed to Concerns Voiced by Opposition

Written: 2025-09-08 15:54:18Updated: 2025-09-08 16:57:37

Lee Promises to Pay Heed to Concerns Voiced by Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has promised to pay heed to concerns voiced by the opposition and to ensure that all public concerns are reflected equally in state affairs.

At a luncheon meeting with ruling Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae and main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Monday, Lee stressed the importance of listening to the opposition, saying it represents a considerable portion of the general public and is an important state institution.

The president expressed hope of holding frequent tripartite meetings in the future and encouraged active communication between the rival camps.

Referring to his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump late last month, Lee said he realized how beneficial it would be if the rival camps could speak with one voice on matters of national interest.

The president also said it is undesirable for the rival parties to clash excessively, causing the public to question whether they are doing politics for the people or for special interests.

While expressing relief that Jang seems open to cooperating with the ruling side, Lee asked Jung to make more concessions toward compromise with the opposition.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >