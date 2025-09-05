Lee Promises to Pay Heed to Concerns Voiced by Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has promised to pay heed to concerns voiced by the opposition and to ensure that all public concerns are reflected equally in state affairs.At a luncheon meeting with ruling Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae and main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Monday, Lee stressed the importance of listening to the opposition, saying it represents a considerable portion of the general public and is an important state institution.The president expressed hope of holding frequent tripartite meetings in the future and encouraged active communication between the rival camps.Referring to his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump late last month, Lee said he realized how beneficial it would be if the rival camps could speak with one voice on matters of national interest.The president also said it is undesirable for the rival parties to clash excessively, causing the public to question whether they are doing politics for the people or for special interests.While expressing relief that Jang seems open to cooperating with the ruling side, Lee asked Jung to make more concessions toward compromise with the opposition.