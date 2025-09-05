Menu Content

Parties Split over Government Reorganization Plan

Written: 2025-09-08 16:01:18Updated: 2025-09-08 16:56:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) clashed over the government’s newly announced reorganization plan.

The DP hailed the proposal to dismantle the prosecutors’ office as a key step in reforming state power and pledged to pass the related legislation later this month, though some within the party opposed transferring energy policy to the environment ministry.

The PPP denounced the plan as “destructive,” accusing the government of political retaliation against prosecutors and urging President Lee Jae Myung to rein in what it called the DP’s parliamentary monopoly and the special counsel’s investigation.

The parties also disagreed over the expected release of South Korean workers detained in a U.S. immigration raid, with the DP crediting Lee’s swift response and the PPP dismissing it as a basic government duty.

Lawmakers are scheduled to question officials on the matter at National Assembly committee sessions on Monday.
