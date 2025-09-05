Menu Content

Domestic

Shaman Jeon Seong-bae Indicted in Unification Church Lobbying Case Involving Kim Keon-hee

Written: 2025-09-08 16:44:36Updated: 2025-09-08 16:58:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has indicted shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, on charges of bribery mediation and violating the Political Funds Act.

Prosecutors said Monday that Jeon colluded with Kim in 2022 to lobby on behalf of the Unification Church, receiving cash and gifts worth more than 80 million won, or about 57-thousand U.S. dollars.

He is also accused of pocketing 45 million won from Heerim Architects & Planners and 160 million won from ConLab Company, in exchange for influence peddling.

In addition, Jeon allegedly accepted 100 million won from a candidate in the 2022 local elections in return for help securing a party nomination.

While Heerim had sponsored Kim’s company Covana Contents and later won a no-bid remodeling contract for the presidential office, investigators said the current indictment does not include charges directly linking Kim to this case.

Jeon had long denied all allegations but is now reported to have admitted to some charges during recent questioning by the special counsel.
