PPP Chief Asks Lee to Veto Bills on Special Counsel Investigation, Insurrection Tribunal

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok has asked President Lee Jae Myung to veto bills pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to reinforce special counsel investigations against the Yoon Suk Yeol government and to set up a special tribunal on crimes of insurrection.At a luncheon hosted by Lee and also attended by ruling party leader Jung Chung-rae on Monday, Jang asked the president to decisively veto the bills if he is intent on reviving the economy and restoring politics to normal, adding that not doing so would send the message that he supports the contested bills.Jang asked the president to create a channel for the government and the rival parties to communicate and cooperate on issues pertaining to the economy and the public good.Regarding recent revisions to the Commercial Act and the pro-labor “yellow envelope” bill, the opposition party chief urged Lee to establish an environment where companies can conduct business in a harmonious manner.Jang also talked about last week’s arrest and detention of over 300 South Koreans at a Hyundai Metaplant site in the U.S. state of Georgia during an immigration crackdown, stressing the need to examine diplomatic agreements between the two allies.