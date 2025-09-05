DP Chief Calls to Eradicate Forces behind Alleged Insurrection

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae called to thoroughly eradicate the leader of the alleged insurrection through the December 3 martial law, those who played key roles, as well as followers and to punish them as a lesson in history.At a luncheon hosted by President Lee Jae Myung alongside main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Monday, Jung said the South Korean people realized the value of the Constitution and democracy following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law action.Stressing that the public wants to put the alleged insurrection to an end, Jung called to modify and reinforce legal and institutional mechanisms so that no one in the country would dare to dream of committing an insurrection again.The ruling party chief urged forces responsible for martial law to sincerely apologize to the public and cooperate in ending the alleged insurrection.Jung also expressed hope for the rival parties to work together in completing reforms of the prosecution, the media and the judiciary, while seeking nonpartisan cooperation concerning diplomacy, national security and defense.