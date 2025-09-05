Finance Minister Addresses Hyundai Plant Crackdown, Intends to Explain Circumstances to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said he intends to hold talks with the U.S. side to explain the circumstances that led to hundreds of South Koreans being present at the Hyundai Metaplant construction site in Georgia, either on B-1 temporary business visitor visas or under a visa waiver program, before they were arrested during an immigration crackdown last week.Speaking to the domestic media on Monday, Koo said Seoul plans to secure the release of some 300 South Koreans from detention and bring them home.The minister said experts were sent to the battery production plant for a test run ahead of the completion of construction next month and that they were not there to work illegally.Koo said he believes that upon hearing the explanation, Washington will either issue new visas or show understanding.He also pledged to thoroughly consult with the U.S. side to prevent any more “unfavorable incidents” when South Korean businesses make investments on American soil.