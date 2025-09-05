Gov’t Discusses Visa Matters with S. Korean Firms Investing in US

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has convened an emergency meeting with domestic businesses making investments in the U.S., including Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, after Washington detained over 300 South Korean workers during an immigration raid at a construction site in Georgia.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, Deputy Trade Minister Park Jong-won reviewed each company’s personnel management procedures regarding U.S. investment projects, including visa issues.The deputy minister also listened to the businesses’ recommendations for improvements to the visa issuance system to support their investments.Based on their input, the government plans to consult with the U.S. about either introducing a new category of visa for short-term work or flexibility in enforcement of the existing system.Unlike other countries the U.S. has signed a free trade agreement with, South Korea is not currently given a quota on visa issuance for professionals, while Seoul’s request for a new E-4 visa for professional employment has yet to be accepted by Washington.Under the current situation, South Korean firms have been sending workers on B-1 visas for meetings or contract signing or under the visa-free Electronic System for Travel Authorization for short-term business.