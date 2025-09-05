Unification Minister Suggests North Korea Conditioned China Visit on Silence Over Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un likely demanded Beijing avoid any mention of denuclearization as a condition for attending China’s Victory Day celebrations.Speaking at a National Assembly committee hearing on Monday, Chung argued Kim’s presence at the parade reflected Pyongyang’s confidence as a self-declared nuclear power and marked “a remarkable diplomatic achievement in symbolic terms.”He noted that the image of Kim standing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tiananmen Gate sent a powerful message to the world.Chung added that Kim’s willingness to attend so prominently underscored this confidence, contrasting with earlier North Korea-China summits in 2018–2019 that were tied to denuclearization diplomacy.During this week’s visit, Kim held separate talks with Xi and Putin, but no references to denuclearization were made, raising concerns that China tacitly accepted Pyongyang’s claim to nuclear statehood.Kim’s trip to Beijing was his first in nearly seven years since his last summit with Xi in January 2019.