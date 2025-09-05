Lee Says AI Will Shape Korea’s Future, Lays Out Four Principles for Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung declared that artificial intelligence will determine the nation’s future as he launched the National AI Strategy Committee on Monday.He called AI Korea’s “survival strategy,” warning that without bold action the country could face technological dependence, industrial decline and widening inequality.Lee outlined four principles for AI development: expanding universal access, forming a “one-team” partnership between government and industry, overhauling legal and institutional systems to be AI-friendly, and ensuring balanced national development.He stressed that government investment must support private-sector creativity, while systemic reforms in administration, healthcare and education will be key to improving quality of life.The new committee, chaired by Lee and joined by 50 members including Democratic Party figures, will coordinate policy to achieve Korea’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powers.Lee pledged to turn the body into a “compass and springboard” for making AI a central driver of national prosperity.