U.S. Weighs Allowing Chip Gear Shipments to Samsung and SK Hynix China Plants

Photo : YONHAP News

The Trump administration is considering allowing Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to keep shipping U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment to their plants in China.Bloomberg reported that Washington has proposed granting annual approvals for the export volumes, replacing the previous open-ended “validated end-user” status.Samsung and SK facilities had enjoyed that designation, which let them import U.S. tools without time limits, but they were recently removed from the list, raising fears over production stability.Under the new plan, the companies could continue operations but would face administrative hurdles and uncertainty, since they must predict equipment needs for a 12-month period.The U.S. also intends to bar any shipments that could be used for factory expansion or upgrades, restricting the approval to maintenance and repair equipment.Both Samsung and South Korea’s industry ministry declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, while SK Hynix did not immediately respond.